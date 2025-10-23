Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Liverpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from their five-star Champions League outing in midweek, Liverpool will endeavour to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday night.

The two teams meet for the first time since January when the Reds secured a 2-1 top-flight away victory over the Bees courtesy of two stoppage-time goals from Darwin Nunez.

Match preview

After losing four games in a row across all competitions for the first time since the days of Brendan Rodgers in November 2014, including a painful 2-1 home defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend, the pressure had ramped up on Arne Slot and his floundering Liverpool side ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds have been far from their best this season, despite spending around £450m on summer signings, and their defensive frailties were exposed once again when they fell behind against Frankfurt - their 18th goal conceded in 13 matches this term.

However, Hugo Ekitike’s equaliser against his former club sparked an emphatic comeback from Liverpool, with Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai also on target to help the Reds thrash Frankfurt by a 5-1 scoreline - their biggest win since April (also 5-1 against Tottenham).

While six points from a possible nine have been collected by Slot’s side in the Champions League, 15 points have been accumulated across eight Premier League fixtures by the reigning champions (W5 L3), who have slipped to third place and have fallen four points behind leaders Arsenal following losses to Man United, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Not since February 2021 have Liverpool lost four consecutive league games, and success on Saturday is not a given for the Reds, who have suffered defeat in five of their last eight PL away matches and have lost each of their last four top-flight fixtures on the road against London-based teams - they last lost five successive league visits to the capital between March and November 1970.

Liverpool made a habit of scoring late goals at the beginning of this season, but they are now suffering from the same fate, losing their last three Premier League matches to strikes in the final 10 minutes, and having equalised in each games. No PL team has ever lost four in a row this way, while only Crystal Palace in November 2016 have suffered four straight defeats after restoring parity each time.

Brentford celebrated their third Premier League win of the season, and their first away from home under new head coach Keith Andrews, on Monday night when they deservedly beat a woeful West Ham United outfit 2-0 at the London Stadium.

The Bees, who had lost their opening three away league matches prior to their clash with the Hammers, dominated throughout and registered 15 shots on goal before Igor Thiago broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, before Mathias Jensen sealed maximum points deep in second-half stoppage time.

Sitting 13th in the Premier League table with five points separating themselves from both the relegation zone and Saturday’s opponents Liverpool in third, Brentford are looking to claim back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since winning four in a row between April and May of last season.

Brentford will be keen to improve their form at the Gtech, as they have come out on top in only five of their 16 home matches across all competitions in 2025 (D4 L7), though three of those victories have taken place this season, including their most recent against Man United (3-1) at the end of September.

Against Liverpool, Brentford lost just one of their first three Premier League encounters (W1 D1), but since a 3-1 home triumph in January 2023, the Bees have suffered defeat in each of their last five meetings with the Reds by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Brentford Premier League form:

L D L W L W

Brentford form (all competitions):

D W L W L W

Liverpool Premier League form:

W W W L L L

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W L L L L W

Team News

Brentford’s Aaron Hickey needs more time to recover from a knock to his knee and will therefore remain in the treatment room along with Antoni Milambo (ACL). Meanwhile, Josh Dasilva re-joined the club earlier this week on a contract until the end of the season, but he remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Andrews has deployed a back five with wing-backs in previous games against Chelsea and Man City this season, and he may decide to use the same system against Liverpool, with Keane Lewis-Potter hoping to earn a recall at left wing-back.

Former Liverpool duo Caoimhin Kelleher and Jordan Henderson are both expected to start in goal and in midfield respectively, while the Bees’ top scorer Igor Thiago - who has netted five PL goals this term - is set to be joined up front by either Kevin Schade or Dango Ouattara.

As for Liverpool, Jeremie Frimpong is ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in the midweek win over Frankfurt. Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) are also sidelined, while Alexander Isak - who tweaked his groin against Frankfurt - is "not too bad" and a late call will be made on his availability.

The same can be said for Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the midweek trip to Germany with a minor ankle issue. Liverpool are hopeful, though, that the Dutchman will be fit to battle with Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for a start in midfield.

Slot has a big decision to make over whether to recall out-of-form attacker Mohamed Salah, who has failed to score from open play in his last seven PL matches, while Florian Wirtz has begun as a substitute in three of Liverpool’s last four league games, but he did assist the Reds’ final two goals against Frankfurt and will hope to earn a start against Brentford.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

We say: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool’s performance against Frankfurt was encouraging, but Slot’s team still looks disjointed and their defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern ahead of facing a Brentford side who have scored in seven of their eight Premier League games this season.

Having said that, the Reds themselves have scored at least once in all eight of their PL meetings with the Bees - their second best 100% scoring rate against an opponent after QPR (14) - and they should still have enough quality to outscore their opponents in West London.

