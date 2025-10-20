West Ham United's miserable home record continues as Brentford hand the Hammers fourth straight defeat at the London Stadium, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 win.

West Ham United's miserable home record continued on Monday night as Brentford handed the Hammers their fourth straight defeat at the London Stadium, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 win.

West Ham made a positive start to the match, but the Hammers soon lost their way and were put under siege by Brentford, who had a mass of chances before finally breaking the deadlock when Igor Thiago's effort was deflected into the far corner just prior to half-time, and the hosts were fortunate not to be further behind at the break as the Brazilian was denied a quickfire double due to offside.

Brentford remained on top throughout the second half as they searched for their second of the night, and they eventually doubled their lead with the final kick of the game as Mathias Jensen fired the ball into the top corner to seal a 2-0 win for the away side.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham United enjoyed an encouraging start to the match, with several promising moves consisting of impressive first-time passing moves, but they quickly lost their way and were utterly dominated by Brentford for the remainder of the match.

The Bees had particular success from long-balls forward, winning either the first or second ball against the West Ham defence, and that aerial dominance was also seen from set-pieces.

The Hammers have struggled defending against set-pieces throughout the opening stages of this season, and they were extremely fortunate not to concede any more set-piece goals tonight, with Brentford having a mass of glorious opportunities from corners and long throws.

Overall, Nuno Espirito Santo has a lot of work to do if he is to turn this West Ham side around and avoid relegation this season, and improving the team's cohesion will be first on his long list of jobs, as the Hammers were extremely disconnected in all phases of their play.

As for Brentford, Keith Andrews will be disappointed that his side did not win by more as they were by far the superior side for much of the encounter, but he will certainly be delighted with the performance.

The Bees responded superbly to a difficult opening period, going on to control possession and create a plethora of chances, while they were also strong on the rare occasion they were able to counter attack the West Ham side.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Thiago goal vs. Brentford (43rd min, West Ham United 0-1 Brentford)



"Much deserved!" ?️ Thiago finds the back of the net for Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/aFP5S1jVYT

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2025

Brentford finally have the breakthrough, Thiago gives them a deserved lead!

Kevin Schade latches onto Yehor Yarmolyuk's long ball forward, but the German is unable to bring the ball down and instead lays it off to Thiago inside the box.

Thiago quickly fires his shot towards goal, and Alphonso Areola's touch diverts it towards the far post, where the ball trickles in almost in slow motion to give Brentford the lead.

Mathias Jensen goal vs. Brentford (95th min, West Ham United 0-2 Brentford)



Mathias Jensen seals the deal for Brentford with a clinical finish! ? pic.twitter.com/xzgCjGQDfw

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2025

Jensen scores to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts!

West Ham fail to deal with another long ball forward from Brentford, with Keane Lewis-Potter able to get to the byline and cut the ball back to Jensen inside the area.

Jensen takes one touch and wraps his foot around the ball, smashing his effort into the top left corner of the net, giving Alphonse Areola no chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

Man of the match simply had to go to one of the Brentford attackers, and who better than the man that got the scoring started in the first half.

Thiago did have several chances throughout the match, including striking the woodwork and having one goal ruled out for offside, but the Brazilian scored the crucial opener for the Bees.

The forward was also key in Brentford's approach to winning first and second balls against West Ham, with his aerial ability allowing Brentford to play the ball long to the striker.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 43%-57% Brentford

Shots: West Ham United 7-22 Brentford

Shots on target: West Ham United 1-7 Brentford

Corners: West Ham United 6-10 Brentford

Fouls: West Ham United 10-10 Brentford

WHAT NEXT?

Tonight's defeat means West Ham United have now lost all four of their home matches this season - the only team in the league yet to pick up a point at their home ground - and they will have to wait until next month for another chance to end that streak as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road in their next match.

Meanwhile, Brentford move up to 13th in the standings thanks to their first away victory of the league campaign, and they will now aim to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when they host an out-of-sorts Liverpool on Saturday.

