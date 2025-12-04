Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 11:33 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:22

The script has already been written for Saturday's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, in which the Bees could potentially hammer another nail into the coffin of former boss Thomas Frank.

The hosts are winless in five games following their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in midweek, while Keith Andrews's men were slain 2-0 by Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Match preview

Heralded for his adaptable style of play as Brentford manager, taking the Bees to the cusp of European football and establishing the London club as a fully-fledged Premier League outfit, Frank's future with Spurs is already being called into question.

The Dane has overseen a miserable five-game winless run with the current Europa League champions, who are still lacking a clear identity under Frank, and there have been few signs of sustained progress from the Ange Postecoglou days.

However, a rare Cristian Romero bicycle kick may just be the catalyst for improved fortunes for Spurs, who snapped a three-game losing run across all competitions in Tuesday's chaotic four-goal stalemate with Newcastle.

But failure to collect maximum points means that Tottenham have now gone winless in five - both in all tournaments and exclusively in the Premier League - and they have slipped into the bottom half of the rankings as a result.

The hosts' horrendous home form - the second-worst in the league behind Wolverhampton Wanderers - has been a huge factor in their slide down the table, and Spurs could now suffer an 11th Premier League loss on their own turf in 2025, which would set a new unwanted club record.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hoping to create unwanted history for their former manager, Brentford make an incredibly swift return to North London after an unsuccessful jaunt to the Emirates Stadium, where Andrews's defensive setup did not pay dividends.

Arsenal's heading hero Mikel Merino breached the Bees' five-man backline early doors, and even though the visitors demonstrated improved desire in the second 45, Bukayo Saka's injury-time strike - aided by Caoimhin Kelleher - got the Gunners over the line.

Yo-yoing between wins and losses across their last six Premier League matches, Brentford go into Saturday's London derby only behind Spurs on goal difference, as one of four teams on 19 points after 14 matches.

Rearguard vulnerabilities are often proving fatal for Andrews's side, who are now without a clean sheet in six straight Premier League matches, and the less said about the travellers' away form the better.

Indeed, Brentford have now suffered six defeats from seven top-flight away games this season, and they have been beaten in each of their last three meetings with Tottenham, most recently a 2-0 home reverse back in February.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

W

L

D

L

L

D

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

D

Brentford Premier League form:

W

L

W

L

W

L

Brentford form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

It is largely as you were in terms of injuries for Tottenham, who remain without Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness) and James Maddison (ACL), but Kota Takai has taken part in behind-closed-doors friendlies and may come into contention soon.

Frank took the bold decision to rest Micky van de Ven against Newcastle - a decision that somewhat paid off thanks to Kevin Danso's dogged display - but the Dutchman should be restored alongside two-goal hero Romero.

With Slavia Prague (H) coming up in the Champions League, Frank may save his rotations for that European clash and prioritise continuity on Saturday after a morale-boosting away point.

As for Brentford, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson is eligible again after being unable to face his parent club, but Antoni Milambo, Josh Dasilva and Fabio Carvalho all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Eleven-goal hotshot Thiago was given just 30 minutes off the bench against Arsenal after sustaining a knock in the recent win over Burnley, but the Brazilian will surely regain his rightful place in the visitors' XI here.

Andrews should sacrifice a defender - most likely Ethan Pinnock - to accommodate Thiago, while Nathan Collins, Mikkel Damsgaard and Jordan Henderson ought to return to the starting lineup too.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Johnson; Kolo Muani

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Brentford

When Fulham - one of the division's worst away teams - visited Spurs, one of the division's worst home teams, the Cottagers defied their travails on their travels to come away with maximum points.

Tottenham's atrocious home form will always make it difficult to back the Lilywhites on their own turf, but Tuesday saw a handful of improved individual displays as well as a better collective effort.

Brentford had their moments at the Emirates, though, and with a more attack-heavy and familiar starting lineup, Frank's former club should deny him a much-needed win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.