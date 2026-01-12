Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Jan 2026 10:43 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 11:33

Deportivo La Coruna host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 on Tuesday night, hoping to pull off a big cup upset at Riazor.

The Segunda División side have managed just one win in their last six in all competitions, while Atletico’s strong festive form has been halted, following a draw and a defeat to start 2026.

Match preview

Two-time Copa del Rey winners Deportivo La Coruna currently find themselves in the Spanish second tier after a disappointing few decades that has featured multiple relegations.

Currently managed by Antonio Hidalgo, who arrived in the summer of 2025, the Blue and Whites sit fifth in LaLiga 2, four points off top and firmly in the promotion mix.

Although on a run where they have won just once in their past six, their nine wins, seven draws and five league losses mean they are firmly in the promotion picture.

Hidalgo's men come into the round-of-16 clash after wins over Samano, Sabadell and Mallorca in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey so far.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, head to Galicia after suffering a major setback last time out, losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España semi-final.

The painful result now rules out one piece of silverware this season, so Diego Simeone's side will be eager to make sure their Copa del Rey campaign can stay on track.

The Red-Whites were able to book their spot in the round-of-16 after defeating Atletico Baleares 3-2 just before Christmas.

In LaLiga, Simeone and his team have had a challenging year, currently sitting fourth after 19 league outings.

Winning 11, drawing five and losing three has meant they have so far picked up 38 points, 11 off Barcelona who sit top of the pile.

With the hope of lifting a first league title since 2020-21 all but gone, Atletico Madrid will be keen to make up for their disappointing season by winning the Copa del Rey for the 11th time in their history.

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

L L W L D D

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Following the winter break, Deportivo La Coruna entered 2026 with little to worry about on the injury front.

However, following their latest game they could be without Diego Villares, who came off injured with just eight minutes to go.

Defender Sergio Escudero has not featured since October, due to a muscle injury, and is likely to miss this cup tie as well.

Atletico will be without Clement Lenglet and Nicolas Gonzalez who continue their recovery from knee and hamstring injuries.

Pablo Barrios came off injured in a league game a few weeks ago and is unlikely to have recovered in time.

Simeone may rotate his squad, handing minutes to several fringe players.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Puerto; Altimira, Comas, Noubi, Quagliata; Cruz, Patino, Soriano, Mella; Stoichkov, Hernandez

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Martin, Molina, Le Normand, Pubill, Galan; Gallagher, Cardoso, Almada; Griezmann, Raspadori

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 0-4 Atletico Madrid

Despite Atletico Madrid struggling for much of this season, they should have enough quality to book the tickets in the next round of the competition. We expect Simeone's side to breeze past Deportivo La Coruna with ease.

