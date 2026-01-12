Man United's demise demonstrated by damning statistic which emerges after FA Cup elimination

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 08:53 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 08:54

Manchester United will only play 40 matches during the 2025-26 campaign following their FA Cup third-round elimination to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils have not been playing European football this season, while they were knocked out in the second round of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town.

Man United had been bidding to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, but they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton at Old Trafford.

As a result, this will be a 40-game season for the Red Devils, which is the fewest since the 1914-15 campaign, when there was only one cup competition.

Just one match each in the EFL Cup and FA Cup adds to the 38 Premier League matches to make it a 40-game campaign, demonstrating the extent of the club's demise.

© Imago / Action Plus

Darren Fletcher was again at the helm on Sunday, but an interim head coach is expected to be appointed this week, with Michael Carrick believed to have overtaken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to the role at Old Trafford.

"Well, bitterly disappointed because we're out of the FA Cup. I think the players see the reaction at the end and, you know, deservedly so. And so we're disappointed with the result and probably disappointed with some moments in the game, especially responding to Brighton's first goal," Fletcher said after the FA Cup defeat.

"I think we took too long to respond from that. So, players are down, disappointed, hurt. But they're going to have to pick themselves up and recover because we've got a big game next week.

"It's not in a great moment. Yeah, let's be honest, out the cups early. But as I said, there's still a Champions League place to fight for and I still think that can be achieved this season.

"And it's probably not what fans want to hear about Manchester United because you should be winning cups and challenging for the Premier League. But probably the objective this season, with the quality we've got and the league positions and how tight is, they've still got a lot of league games left that they can achieve that.

© Imago

Carrick emerges as favourite for Man United interim head coach position

"So, that should be [what] all their focus and energy is going into. Improving as a team, improving quickly, and don't waste the season. And I think that would be the challenge that I would set.

"That's the challenge that probably the players feel like they need to achieve this year. And anything other than that is just noise, really. That's what all their energy and focus has got to go into."

When asked about his own future at the club, Under-18s head coach Fletcher said: "Well, first of all, I've not had conversations, just finished the game and doing media, speaking to the players, speaking to the staff.

"Any time you come in at Manchester United, it's a massive job. The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season and I think if I look at the players, and we get players back from injury, and AFCON, and we get a fuller squad, I think these players have got the ability to qualify in a Champions League place, and that should be their objective, that should be their mindset.

"But they're going to have to come together and be part of that as well. It's not about a manager; it's not about directors. It's about everyone, and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of, you know, improving quickly and taking on the challenge for the rest of the season. Don't waste the season."

Man United will be bidding to bounce back from the FA Cup defeat when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.