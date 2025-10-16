Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Sevilla and Mallorca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sevilla will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign with a home fixture against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

Los Nervionenses are sixth in the La Liga table, picking up 13 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign, while Mallorca are rock bottom of the division, only securing five points from their first eight games.

Match preview

Sevilla stunned Barcelona before the October international break, recording a 4-1 victory, and Los Nervionenses have now won three of their last four league matches during an impressive run of form.

Matias Almeyda's side lost their opening two league games of the season against Athletic Bilbao and Getafe, but they have been beaten in just one of their last six, recording four wins in the process.

Sevilla are currently sixth in the La Liga table, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Madrid, while they are only three points behind third-placed Villarreal ahead of the next set of matches in Spain's top flight.

Last season, Sevilla finished 17th, which proved to be their worst top-flight campaign since being relegated in 1999-2000, but there has been a huge improvement from the team this term.

Los Nervionenses have won 28 of their previous 66 matches against Mallorca, suffering only 15 defeats in the process, but both league matches between the two sides last season finished level.

Mallorca have only actually won one of their last 10 matches against Sevilla, and it has been a tough start to the campaign for Jagoba Arrasate's side, who are bottom of the La Liga table.

The Pirates have a record of one win, two draws and five defeats from their eight games this term, with five points leaving them at the foot of the table, but they are only one point behind 17th-placed Real Oviedo.

Mallorca had to wait until the end of September to record their first win of the season, beating Alaves 1-0, but they entered the October international break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

The Pirates have already had three players sent off in La Liga this season, but their squad is too good to be sitting at the bottom, and there is pressure on Arrasate to oversee a change of fortunes.

Sevilla La Liga form:

WDWLWW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LLDLWL

Team News

Sevilla are hopeful that Joan Jordan will recover from a back issue to make the squad on Saturday, but Alfon Gonzalez and Tanguy Nianzou remain major doubts for the hosts here.

Due to the impressive nature of the performance and indeed result against Barcelona last time out, it is likely that it will be same again in terms of the starting side here, with Alexis Sanchez featuring in the final third of the field.

Lucien Agoume continues to be linked with a January move to the Premier League, and he will be in the XI, while there will also be a spot down the right for Jose Angel Carmona, who was the standout performer against Barcelona.

As for Mallorca, Antonio Sanchez is suspended following his red card in the latter stages of the clash with Athletic.

Takuma Asano will also miss out due to a muscular issue, while Marash Kumbulla and Omar Mascarell both need to be assessed, but Dani Rodriguez is available again after serving a suspension.

Vedat Muriqi has been comfortably Mallorca's best attacker this season, scoring four times in seven appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field on Saturday.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Marcao, Suazo; Agoume, Mendy; Sanchez, Sow, Vargas; Romero

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Lato; Costa, Morlanes; Domenech, Darder, Torre; Muriqi

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Mallorca

Mallorca are a lot better than they have shown this season, and we are expecting them to climb the table in the coming weeks, but Sevilla are in excellent form, and the hosts should secure all three points on Saturday.

