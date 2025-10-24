Preview:Mallorca vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Mallorca and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mallorca will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign with a home fixture against Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are 16th in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from their opening nine matches of the season, while the visitors are 15th, also with eight points to show from their first nine games.

Match preview

Mallorca have a record of two wins, two draws and five defeats from their opening nine games of the 2025-26 season, with eight points leaving them in 16th spot in the table.

The Pirates finished 10th in Spain's top flight last term, while they were ninth in 2022-23, and the team are in their fifth straight campaign at this level of football.

Jagoba Arrasate's side only picked up two points from their first six matches of the season, but they have won two of their last three, beating Alaves and Sevilla either side of a defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Mallorca have won 16 of their 41 matches against Levante in all competitions, suffering 13 losses in the process, and they were beaten 2-0 in the last game between the two sides in January 2022.

The Pirates have won their last two home league games against Levante, though, including a 1-0 success in the corresponding match during the 2021-22 campaign.

Levante, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano, so the Frogs will be bidding to recover from a disappointing result on Sunday.

Los Azulgranas are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and there have been plenty of positive signs this season, with eight points from nine matches leaving them in 15th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Julian Calero's side have the worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 17 times, but they have been impressive down the other end of the field, finding the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Levante have not actually beaten Mallorca away from home since February 2005, which is an indication of the size of their task in this match, but they have been impressive on their travels this term, claiming seven points from five matches, which is the fifth-best away record in the division.

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDLWLW

Levante La Liga form:

DWLDWL

Team News

Mallorca will have Antonio Sanchez available again following a suspension, but Takuma Asano and Toni Lato remain on the sidelines through injury, while Marash Kumbulla is a major doubt.

Vedat Muriqi has been in strong scoring form this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and he will once again feature in the final third of the field.

There is also expected to be another start for 19-year-old Jan Virgili, who made the move to the Pirates from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

As for Levante, there will be another spot in the final third of the field for Karl Etta Eyong, who has been in excellent form since his arrival from Villarreal, scoring four times in six appearances.

Ivan Romero has also scored four times this term, and there will be another spot in the attacking unit for the 24-year-old.

Carlos Alvarez is the away side's only injury doubt for this match, with the 22-year-old carrying a minor ankle injury, but he could still be cleared to feature.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Costa, Morlanes; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Martinez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugue; Romero, Eyong

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Levante

Mallorca have found a bit of form, winning two of their last three, but Levante have been strong on their travels this season, and we are finding it very difficult to separate the two sides, ultimately predicting a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email