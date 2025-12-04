Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confirm signing and start date of 16-year-old Ecuadorian twin brothers

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 15:48 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:11

Arsenal have confirmed the double capture of twin brothers Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero from Independiente del Valle and have revealed when the pair will officially join the Gunners.

Last month, it was reported that the Premier League leaders were "scouting" the teenage duo, who are the latest gems to emerge from the famed Independiente network.

The Ecuadorian outfit memorably nurtured Moises Caicedo before his move to the Premier League, in addition to current Arsenal defender and Bundesliga Invincible Piero Hincapie.

The latter's move to the Emirates from Bayer Leverkusen will be made permanent at the end of the season, and he will eventually link up with his compatriots in the English capital.

On Thursday afternoon, Arsenal confirmed that Edwin and Holger Quintero would join the club ahead of the 2027-28 season, after the pair turn 18.

Arsenal confirm double Quintero signing as start date revealed

The highly sought-after Ecuadorian duo have signed pre-contract agreements to join the Gunners from Independiente del Valle in 2027 ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 4, 2025

"Arsenal Football Club have reached an agreement to sign twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, with the twins due to join us in August 2027," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The highly rated 16-year-olds who have grown up in Esmeraldas, Ecuador will arrive at the club when they turn 18.

"We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and wellbeing of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal. Everyone at Arsenal is excited to welcome the Quintero twins to the club in the near future."

Edwin Quintero has been labelled a "quick" winger with a "catalogue of skills" by Arsenal, who hailed Holger Quintero as a quick-thinking number 10 with "progressive vision".

Both future Gunners have represented Ecuador at Under-17 level, and Edwin Quintero scored two goals for his nation at this year's Under-17 South American Championships.

Arsenal sign Quintero brothers: Other famous twins in football

Arsenal's senior squad already one half of a twin partnership in Jurrien Timber, whose identical brother Quinten Timber represents Feyenoord but has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Sticking with the Dutch theme, Ronald de Boer and Frank de Boer are arguably the most famous twin pairing in men's professional football, having both turned out for Barcelona and the Netherlands national team together.

Back in England, Brazilian full-backs Fabio and Rafael are famed for their time at Manchester United, while Lars Bender and Sven Bender had esteemed careers in the Bundesliga.

Further forward, Turkish duo Halil Altintop and Hamit Altintop amassed over 100 combined international caps, and the latter reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008 with his nation.