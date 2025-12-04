Aston Villa lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Emiliano Martinez injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 10:40 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:56

Aston Villa number one Emiliano Martinez could miss out on a reunion with his old employers when the Lions host Arsenal in Saturday's lunchtime Premier League kickoff.

The Argentina international was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday with a back problem, one that Unai Emery has suggested will keep him out of the weekend's scrap too.

Deputy Marco Bizot conceded three to the Seagulls in Martinez's absence, but Villa still ran out 4-3 winners at the Amex, and the former Brest goalkeeper is likely to be retained for the visit of Arsenal.

Bizot will have an almost identical backline in front of him, but Emery should revert to the experienced Lucas Digne at left-back as Ian Maatsen returns to the bench.

Amadou Onana could also be at risk of the chop - despite scoring Villa's third in midweek - as Youri Tielemans has shown his class in midfield over the past few weeks and should partner the integral Boubacar Kamara.

Ollie Watkins, John McGinn and Morgan Rogers are surefire picks in attack, but both Emiliano Buendia and Donyell Malen can feel optimistic of taking Evann Guessand's spot on the right.

Malen came off the bench to put the seal on Wednesday's win, and there is the added narrative of the Dutchman facing his former club, but the rejuvenated Buendia may be preferred for his set-piece specialities.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Buendia, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

