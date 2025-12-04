Aston Villa injury news: Emiliano Martinez update provided by Unai Emery after epic seven-goal Brighton & Hove Albion thriller

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 09:57 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:17

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has suggested that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez may miss a number of games through injury.

On Wednesday night, the West Midlands outfit overturned a two-goal deficit to run out 4-3 victors over Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling game at the Amex Stadium.

Ollie Watkins (two), Amadou Onana and Donyell Malen all got on the scoresheet to move Villa into third position in the Premier League table.

Martinez had been due to take his usual place between the sticks for the fixture on the South coast, only to be replaced by Marco Bizot shortly after the teams had been announced.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Emery revealed the nature of Martinez's injury and gave a hint as to whether the Argentina international may miss further matches.

© Imago / Sportimage

Emery provides Martinez update, praises Bizot

On Martinez, Emery said: "He was feeling pain in his back. He couldn't even do a warm-up normally."

Bizot had been drafted into the team for his first start in two months and looked less assured than he had done in his previous five appearances.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman pulled off a sharp stop to deny Danny Welbeck a late equaliser and drew praise from his boss.

Emery added: "Of course, we have Marco [Bizot], who is a fantastic guy.

"A fantastic professional who has accepted his role. He knew his role when he started here, but to be second to Martínez is not easy.

"And he's always available, awaiting his moment. And he performed fantastically."

© Imago

What Villa games could Martinez miss?

Between now and the end of 2025, Villa have six matches on their schedule, two of which come against Premier League leaders Arsenal and others include Manchester United and Chelsea.

Judging by Emery's comments, Martinez may miss the home fixture against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, and the assumption is that he would not be risked for a Europa League fixture away at Basel five days later.

Realistically-speaking, Martinez may be targeting a return at West Ham United on December 14 unless his back settles down over the next 48 hours.