Arsenal could supposedly follow Chelsea's transfer blueprint by signing two highly-rated youngsters from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle, but the move could have implications for Max Dowman.

The South American outfit have become renowned for producing some of the nation's most coveted talents, including Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez, both of whom are on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have once again used their Ecuadorian connections to their advantage in 2025 too, reportedly agreeing a deal to sign teenage defender Deinner Ordonez in 2028.

Meanwhile, London rivals Arsenal memorably made a cut-price purchase from Brazil in 2019, taking a chance on then fourth-tier player Gabriel Martinelli, who has since become a key first-team player for Mikel Arteta.

Now, the Gunners are supposedly also looking to the Ecuadorian market, as The Sun reports that they have been running the rule over twin brothers Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero.

Who are Arsenal-linked Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero?

Both born on August 15, 2009, Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero currently represent Independiente's Under-20 side, in addition to the Ecuador Under-17 national team.

Edwin Quintero primarily plays on the right-hand side of the attack and impressed at this year's Under-17 South American Championship, scoring two goals and setting up another as Ecuador finished in eighth place, and he has supposedly drawn comparisons to Neymar.

Holger Quintero is a number 10 by trade, but the 16-year-old can also function in a deeper midfield position or on the left-wing, demonstrating the versatility that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta craves.

Holger Quintero made his debut for Ecuador's Under-17s in a friendly win over Costa Rica last year, but like his twin, he is also waiting to make his senior competitive debut for Independiente.

Arsenal scouts have reportedly been monitoring the siblings for the best part of a year, although the pair would not be able to sign for Arteta's side until the summer of 2027 when they turn 18.

The pros and cons of Arsenal's double South American swoop

When it comes to the most talented young players in world football, Arsenal's name will inevitably crop up in conversations, along with most of their fellow European big-hitters.

The Blues' transfer model has been continuously lambasted, but Enzo Maresca delivered Club World Cup glory to the Stamford Bridge faithful last season, and Arteta has shown that he is always willing to give chances to young players who deserve them.

Two of those talents are Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri, and the former in particular could see his path to the first team blocked by the signings of the Quintero brothers, both of whom are a few months older than him.

Dowman is already learning from one of the best in the business in Bukayo Saka - who has reportedly agreed a new deal in principle - and is being managed carefully by Arsenal staff, so some may say that there is little point adding a player of a similar age and profile if the move risks the 15-year-old's place in the side.

However, there is nothing wrong with healthy competition between players, so there are upsides and downsides to Arsenal potentially signing the twin talents in 2027.