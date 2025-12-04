Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'learn asking price' for Jean-Matteo Bahoya ahead of potential summer swoop

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 16:25 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:41

Arsenal have reportedly learnt the asking price of Eintracht Frankfurt for attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

The Gunners flexed their squad-depth muscles once again on Wednesday night when a rotated side secured a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Emirates.

Scoring his second goal in as many matches, Mikel Merino headed Mikel Arteta's troops ahead in the first half, before a Bukayo Saka strike made sure of the points late on.

As a result, the North London club remain top of the Premier League standings, five points above Manchester City in second position.

Boasting a flawless record in the League Phase of the Champions League, Arsenal are also one of the favourites for continental glory this season.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal learn Bahoya asking price?

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt have laid out their stall regarding the potential sale of Bahoya in 2026.

The report claims that the Bundesliga outfit are demanding up to £61m for the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old.

With Bahoya's contract at the club expiring in the summer of 2029, Eintracht Frankfurt are in a good position to drive a hard bargain for the player.

It is understood that Arsenal are monitoring the situation of the player, informing the German club of their interest.

Given the Gunners' squad depth at the moment, any swoop for Bahoya would supposedly start in the summer of 2026, instead of during the January trading point.

One for the Arsenal future?

A right-footed player who predominantly operates on the left, Bahoya has all the hallmarks of a top-class modern winger.

However, it is questionable whether Arsenal require anymore faces in their wide options at the moment given the current crop available to head coach Arteta.

Full internationals Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze are all battling it out for a single spot on the left flank for the Premier League favourites.