Former Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele has exclusively told Sports Mole that Eduardo Camavinga has the ability to thrive in the Premier League amid links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Camavinga's future is currently the subject of speculation, with Los Blancos thought to be willing to sell the France international for the right price during next summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has featured on 10 occasions for Real Madrid this season, scoring once, but he is not a certain starter for Xabi Alonso's side.

Man United were linked with the midfielder when it became clear that he would be leaving Rennes in 2021, while Chelsea are thought to be long-term admirers of the Frenchman.

Makelele played for Real Madrid between 2000 and 2003 before making the switch to Chelsea, spending five years with the Blues ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Makelele: 'Camavinga could thrive in Premier League'

The 52-year-old therefore knows what it takes to be successful in both La Liga and the Premier League, and he is confident that Camavinga would be able to have a huge impact in England's top flight.

However, Makelele said that he would be "surprised if Madrid let him go".

"I'd be surprised if Madrid let him go. He’s the kind of a player who can adapt in the Premier League. When you play for Madrid, you can adapt to any team in the world, And of course, the Premier League is very tough," said Makelele when asked about Camavinga's future.

“If you come to England, you switch your understanding. It's different football, it's not La Liga. It’s very, very, very hard. But he has talent. The player with talent always adapts anywhere he goes.”

Camavinga was named in the starting side for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night, but he found it difficult to make his mark at Anfield, being replaced in the 69th minute.

How much would Camavinga cost next summer?

Real Madrid would allegedly be willing to listen to offers of €80m (£70m) for Camavinga, and that valuation is fair considering his age, experience and quality.

Camavinga has made 190 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five times and registering 10 assists, while he has made 48 career appearances in the Champions League.

The midfielder is also a 28-time France international and is widely expected to represent his country at next year's World Cup.

Camavinga has already achieved a lot in the early stages of his career, and he is not yet 23, so Real Madrid would be reluctant to let him leave considering his ceiling, which is extremely high.

However, the money on offer from the Premier League is substantial, and it would be some statement of intent if either Man United or Chelsea were able to secure his signature during next summer's transfer window.