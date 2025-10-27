Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils could allegedly move for two new midfielders in 2026, with the futures of Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo all unclear.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are believed to be on a six-man shortlist for the Red Devils, but according to reports in Spain, the 20-time English champions are also giving serious consideration to moving for Camavinga.

Real Madrid are said to be planning to keep hold of the France international but would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €80m (£70m) for the central midfielder.

The 22-year-old has featured on eight occasions for Los Blancos this term, scoring once, and he played the full 90 minutes of his side's 2-1 success over Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

Man United 'exploring' move for Real Madrid's Camavinga

Man United were one of a number of clubs linked with Camavinga when it became clear that he would be leaving Rennes in 2021, but Real Madrid won the race for his signature.

The Frenchman has been key to Real Madrid's recent success, making 188 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be admirers of Camavinga, who could potentially make a big-money move to the Premier League during next summer's transfer window.

Camavinga has a contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2029, placing Los Blancos in a strong position when it comes to his future, and he is expected to be in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

How many Man United midfielders will leave in 2026?

Casemiro's contract is due to expire next summer, and it remains to be seen whether Man United are willing to hand the Brazilian an extension.

Fernandes, meanwhile, is expected to give serious consideration to making a move to Saudi Arabia following the World Cup.

Mainoo and Ugarte are also struggling for minutes this term, and it remains to be seen whether they are a part of Amorim's long-term project at Old Trafford.

It is not impossible to imagine two of the four moving on next summer, while the club will also have a decision to make over Toby Collyer, who is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion.