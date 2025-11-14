James Garner provides a fresh update on his future at Everton amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old midfielder has established himself as a first-team regular for the Toffees since joining from Manchester United on a permanent deal in 2022, making 97 appearances across all competitions.

Garner has been a standout performer under manager David Moyes this season, showcasing his versatility by operating predominantly as a deep-lying midfielder while also filling in at right-back and left-back.

Only James Tarkowski has played as many minutes for Everton this term than Garner (1,170) and Moyes believes that his consistent performances could soon be rewarded with an England call-up.

“He’s been fantastic since I came in,” Moyes told reporters earlier this week. “I didn’t realise probably how good he was. He’s been so good.

“He’s played great in midfield and he’s played full-back for me as well. I’ve said a couple of times recently he’s probably getting closer to getting talked about for England because of his performances.”

Garner yet to hold contract talks with Everton amid Newcastle interest

Garner is also understood to have caught the attention of Newcastle, who are allegedly weighing up a move for the midfielder in 2026, while a return to boyhood club Man United has also been mooted.

Not only will Garner’s midfield qualities, versatility and homegrown status appeal to interested suitors, but he is also due to see his current Everton contract expire in June 2026.

Everton have tied down a number of first-team stars to new contracts in recent months, most recently extending the deals of star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and key defender Tarkowski.

However, the prospect of Garner leaving Everton for free next summer remains on the table as the midfielder has confirmed that he is yet to enter negotiations with the Toffees over a new deal.

“All I know at the moment [is] nothing's going [on],” Garner told FourFourTwo. “There's been no talks. I know, obviously, my contract’s up in the summer but from my side, I've heard nothing.”

Garner content at Everton, keen to improve amid Newcastle links

Garner has acknowledged that he remains content at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, adding: “I'm enjoying my football, of course.

“It's been a great start to the season for the club, and I've started quite well myself. I just need to keep on improving, keep on winning games and add a little bit more.”

Sharing his thoughts on a potential England call-up in the future, Garner added: “I feel I've got the quality to play in the team. I just need to show it on a more regular basis.

“Today's game, unfortunately, is all about statistics. I need to go out there and get some stats to myself, goals, assists. That's only going to help me.”

Garner has chipped in with only one goal and one assist in 11 Premier League games for Everton this season, but it is worth noting that he has been playing in a deeper midfield role or in defence thus far.

