Everton manager David Moyes has responded to speculation linking the Toffees with a big-money move for Napoli and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.

The 28-year-old has elevated his game to new heights with Napoli since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2024 for a reported £25m.

McTominay was named Serie A Player of the Season in his debut campaign with Napoli after firing the club to top-flight glory, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances.

The midfielder has since chipped in with four goals in 14 matches for Antonio Conte’s side this term, while he netted a brilliant overhead kick to open the scoring in Scotland’s 4-2 triumph over Denmark on Tuesday to secure World Cup qualification for the first time since 1998.

McTominay is under contract in Naples until the summer of 2028, but speculation over a possible exit in the near future has surfaced in recent weeks.

Moyes plays down big-money move for McTominay

Reports from Spain have claimed that Everton are eyeing up a club-record €70m (£62m) move for McTominay, who has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Moyes has since played down those reports and the prospect of Everton spending in excess of £60m on one player in the near future.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Moyes said: “I think the reality is I will never talk about other players, but if you’re talking about £60m those sort of numbers, I don’t know if we’re quite at that level yet.

“Hopefully we’re working towards that and building ourselves back up. We’ve said many times about getting back on solid ground; we’ve done that under the new owners, with the new stadium.

“I don’t think we’ll be shooting for the stars right away. That’s not to say it won’t happen, but my gut feeling would be to say that’s not the market we’ll be in.”

Moyes refuses to rule out January transfer activity

The Friedkin Group have brought stability back to Everton since their takeover of the club was completed almost 12 months ago, and they oversaw the arrival of nine new players in the summer for a combined fee close to £120m.

Discussing the possibility of further transfer activity in the New Year, Moyes said: "You do most of your buying in the summer. Not to say we wouldn't try and add to the squad in January.

“Everybody mainly knows that January's never a great window so we won't be shooting for the stars right away... I don't know if we'll get any more Mikey Artetas.”

Meanwhile, Moyes has provided a fresh update on the future of midfielder James Garner, who has been linked with an exit from Everton and is out of contract in June 2026.