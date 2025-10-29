Barcelona transfer news: Could Catalan giants make 'shock' move for Napoli's Scott McTominay next summer?

By , Football Editor
'Shock' McTominay switch on the cards with Barcelona keen on ex-Man United ace
Barcelona are allegedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay during next summer's transfer window, with the Catalan giants huge admirers of the Scotland international.

McTominay scored 29 goals and registered eight assists in 255 appearances for Manchester United ahead of a move to Napoli in the summer of 2024, and he has starred for the Italian giants since his arrival.

The 28-year-old scored 13 goals and registered six assists in 36 appearances for Napoli last term, helping them to win the Serie A title, while he was named in the Serie A Team of the Season.

The Scot has also started this campaign in impressive form, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 11 appearances, including two goals and one assist in eight Serie A matches.

Meanwhile, McTominay has two goals in three Champions League games this term.

Scott McTominay of Napoli on April 14, 2025

Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Scott McTominay

There is currently speculation surrounding McTominay's future, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United believed to be keen to bring him back to the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are also keen, with the Catalan giants placing him on their midfield shortlist, which also includes Aston Villa's Amadou Onana.

The report claims that McTominay's physicality and box-to-box energy has made him a leading target for Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit looking to boost that department ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Napoli are in a strong position when it comes to the Scot's future, with his contract due to run until June 2028, and there has been talk of a possible fresh deal being offered until June 2030.

Napoli's Scott McTominay on December 8, 2024

Would McTominay be a good signing for Barcelona?

It is not difficult to understand why Barcelona are keen to sign a new midfielder in 2026, with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal the options in that area of the field.

Casado's future has been the subject of much speculation, and he is thought to be of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with a move possible during next summer's transfer window.

McTominay has been excellent in Serie A and has the skillset required to thrive in La Liga, and he also has the type of personality required to represent a team of Barcelona's ilk.

Much will depend on Napoli's asking price, but McTominay will find it incredibly difficult to turn down a move to Hansi Flick's side if the opportunity arrives during next summer's transfer window.

Written by
Matt Law

Sports Mole Logo
