Hughes: 'We have to be happy with result'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that the team need to be "happy" with an away point against Brighton, despite leading twice.

The Potters led twice thanks to goals from Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kurt Zouma, but they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at the Amex.

"It's an away point and you have to be happy with that," Hughes told Sky Sports News. "Brighton didn't create much so we are disappointed with their goals.

"Overall we were in control of the game. I suppose we have to be happy with the result. We were always a threat at set-plays. We are resilient, that's two away games in a row without being beaten. We will play worse and get beat, clearly."

Stoke currently sit 15th in the Premier League table.