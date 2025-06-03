Sports Mole unpacks how to watch the 2024-25 NBA season in the UK, including TV schedules, available channels and prices for NBA League Pass.

The NBA, already recognised as one of the most popular sports leagues globally, has seen a major surge in popularity in the UK in recent years, with fans burning the midnight oil to catch all the action and cheer on their favourite teams.

This growing enthusiasm is reflected in increasing viewership numbers, engagement on social media and participation in local basketball leagues, showcasing the sport's expanding influence across the country.

The NBA's efforts to reach international audiences through various broadcasts and events are also contributing to this trend, making basketball a beloved pastime for a new generation of UK fans.

Here, Sports Mole will provide a breakdown of how basketball followers in the UK can watch all the action from the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, which tips off on October 22, 2024 and runs until April 13, 2025.



TNT SPORTS NBA SCHEDULE

© Imago

TNT Sports announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA in October last year, marking its return to the channel after a five-season stint with Sky Sports and limited coverage on the BBC.

Under this agreement, TNT Sports will broadcast 250 live games, featuring at least nine matches each week during the regular season, along with the major league events such as select games from the Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as the NBA Play-In Tournament), the NBA Playoffs, the NBA Finals and the NBA All-Star festivities.

Additionally, TNT Sports will broadcast over 40 weekend games as part of 'NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays'. TNT Sports can be accessed on all major television platforms, including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. BT Sport subscribers can watch and enjoy TNT Sports seamlessly, as no additional steps are required to access the content.



DISCOVERY+ NBA SCHEDULE

In the UK, discovery+ serves as the streaming hub for TNT Sports, allowing fans to access a subscription that encompasses TNT Sports, Eurosport and various other entertainment options all in one place.

Customers with access to the BT Sport App can easily authenticate their accounts through discovery+, after which they can download the discovery+ app and enjoy all the NBA action during the upcoming 2024-25 season.



NBA LEAGUE PASS UK (SUBSCRIPTION)

© Imago

The NBA League Pass subscription can be accessed through various platforms and is also available for purchase as an app via Apple, Google Play Store, the Amazon App Store and the NBA app across the UK.

This app allows users to watch every game live at the touch of a button, and it also provides the option to view game recaps or watch the full game right after it concludes on a wide range of devices.



NBA LEAGUE PASS UK PRICE

In the UK, basketball fans can subscribe to the NBA League Pass for £109.99 for the entire season at once, or you can opt for a month-on-month subscription at £16.99 per month. This subscription grants you 24/7 access to NBA TV coverage and the ability to stream every game live or on-demand.

If you wish to stream the NBA on two separate devices at the same time, the Premium League Pass will be required and is available for £149.99 per season or £21.99 per month. Alternatively, should you prefer to follow only your favourite team, you can choose the single-team League Pass for £112.50 per season.



NBA LEAGUE PASS FREE TRIAL

© Reuters

The NBA League Pass occasionally provides a free trial when you subscribe, though this is not a guaranteed feature. Some streaming services, however, do run their own limited-time promotional offers.

For instance, Amazon Prime currently has a seven-day free trial available for customers who buy the NBA League Pass as part of their Prime membership. Simply log into your Prime account and navigate to the Prime Channel storefront to add the channel, and you will instantly receive a week-long free trial.



HOW TO WATCH NBA IN THE UK THIS WEEK

© Imago

All times BST

After a thrilling season, the NBA Finals are now on deck, with the Oklahoma City Thunder set to take on the Indiana Pacers. TNT Sports and discovery+ will be broadcasting all the games at the NBA Finals over the next couple of weeks, and here is how to watch the NBA on UK TV:

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - (Paycom Center | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - (Paycom Center | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 3: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - (Gainbridge Fieldhouse | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 4: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - (Gainbridge Fieldhouse | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - (Paycom Center | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 6: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - (Gainbridge Fieldhouse | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - (Paycom Center | May 30, 01:00)

UK TV Rights: TNT Sports 1; discovery+

OKC, led by newly-crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the NBA finals as the favourites following a commanding 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Indiana Pacers have found another gear in the Playoffs, with Tyrese Haliburton pulling the strings and Pascal Siakam showing the type of form that got them to the Eastern Conference last season.

The stage is set for an incredible Finals showdown, and TNT and discovery+ are the destinations for your broadcasting needs in the UK throughout the series.