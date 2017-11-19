World Cup
Mark Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales manager's job

Mark Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
Mark Hughes can see parallels between himself and Ryan Giggs, who he has tipped to succeed Chris Coleman as Wales manager.
Former Wales manager Mark Hughes has tipped Ryan Giggs to take over the national side following Chris Coleman's departure.

Coleman surprisingly decided against renewing his contract for another campaign, instead deciding to move back into club management with Championship strugglers Sunderland.

Hughes was appointed by Dragons chiefs in 1999 despite boasting little coaching pedigree at the time, spending five years in the position and achieving relative success.

Asked about Giggs's prospects of replacing Coleman, Stoke City boss Hughes told BBC Sport: "I think he would be a candidate and a good choice - I'd recommend him.

"I know from my experience of getting the Welsh job early in my career, they weren't ideal circumstances if I'm honest. But as a very young manager finding my way, all that was a learning experience for myself and I found it invaluable."

Giggs, capped 64 times by Wales, is the current favourite ahead of Tony Pulis, Craig Bellamy and Kenny Jackett.

