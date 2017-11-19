General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Chris Coleman appointed as Sunderland boss

Chris Coleman is officially appointed as the new manager of Sunderland, replacing Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 15:39 UK

Chris Coleman has been officially appointed as the new manager of Sunderland, replacing Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson was sacked on October 31 following the Black Cats' 3-3 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers, and the club have been managerless since.

Coleman comes into the role following his resignation from the Wales national team and took his first training session with his new team this morning.

"We are delighted that [Coleman] and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined [Sunderland], and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction," Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain told the club's official website.

Coleman also spoke about joining the club. "It's an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I'm over the moon that the club believes I am the right man," he said.

The 47-year-old's first game in charge in the North East will be the Black Cats' trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Coleman confirms imminent Sunderland arrival
