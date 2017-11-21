Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Villa Park
Chris Coleman confirms imminent Sunderland appointment

Coleman confirms imminent Sunderland arrival
Chris Coleman confirms that he expects to be named as Sunderland's new manager by the end of the weekend, while also urging Wales to appoint "a passionate Welshman".
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman has revealed that he intends to be in charge of Sunderland in time for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.

The 47-year-old stepped down from his position as Dragons manager on Friday evening after declaring his interest in the vacant Stadium of Light position.

Sunderland, who remain bottom of the Championship table following Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Millwall, have yet to make a formal announcement regarding Simon Grayson's successor.

Coleman has all but confirmed that an agreement has been struck, however, with the midweek trip to Villa Park now expected to be his first game at the helm.

"I've got an early flight tomorrow and then up and straight into it," the Sunderland Echo quotes him as saying. "Then it is a big game on Tuesday night against Aston Villa at Villa Park."

Asked who he would like to replace him as Wales manager, Coleman added: "It needs to be a passionate Welshman, for me. But I obviously don't make that decision, that will be the powers that be. But it needs to be another Welshman, for sure."

Kit Symons, formerly Coleman's assistant in the Wales coaching setup, was present at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats' home woes continued.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
