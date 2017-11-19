World Cup
Report: Thierry Henry in running to become Wales manager

Thierry Henry in running for Wales job?
Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is believed to be a candidate to becomes Wales's new head coach alongside Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy.
Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has emerged as a candidate to become Wales's new head coach, according to reports.

The Dragons are on the lookout for a new manager after Chris Coleman resigned ahead of an imminent switch to Sunderland.

Henry, currently serving as Belgium's assistant manager, is under consideration by the Football Association of Wales for the national job, according to The Mirror.

The report goes on to claim that the 40-year-old will face competition for the role from Welsh stalwarts Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy.

In addition, the FAW is reportedly keen to ensure that the post goes to someone who has passed through their pro-licence scheme, a qualification held by all three candidates.

Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
