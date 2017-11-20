Nov 20, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
2-2
StokeStoke City
Gross (44'), Izquierdo (60')
Murray (42')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Choupo-Moting (28'), Zouma (45')

Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross admits Brighton should have had penalty

Shawcross:
Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross says that Brighton & Hove Albion should have been given a penalty in the first half.
Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross has admitted that Brighton & Hove Albion should have been awarded a first-half penalty.

Twelve minutes after Maxim Choupo-Moting put the Potters ahead, Shawcross brought down Glenn Murray in the box, but the referee waved away the claims.

In the end, the Seagulls managed to fight back to claim a 2-2 draw at the Amex.

After the match, Shawcross told Sky Sports News: "I think I clipped him. The referee didn't have the best angle. It probably was a penalty."

Murray added: "It's one of those and hopefully it all evens itself out."

Stoke are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches, but they have drawn their last two.

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
