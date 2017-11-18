Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'

West Bromwich Albion keeper Ben Foster admits that his side are in "a scrap" as they fight for Premier League survival this season.

The Baggies have now failed to register a win in the Premier League since mid-August, with the ensuing poor run of form leaving them on the cusp of dropping into the relegation zone.

Manager Tony Pulis has admitted that he could be sacked imminently amid the club's woes and, speaking after today's game, Foster declared that his side must "get back to basics" if they are to engineer a sharp turnaround in fortunes.

"You have to pay credit to Chelsea - in the final third they are electric at times. One-touch movement. They caught us off guard at times," the stopper told reporters.

"The manager said at half time that there is nothing to lose but don't let the floodgates open. Chelsea took their foot off the gas, the damage was already done.

"We could do with something going our way but that's the harsh reality of the Premier League. There are 15 teams gunning to not get relegated. We have a scrap on our hands, we know that and we have to get back to basics.

"First and foremost we need to be solid and don't concede goals. We have been trying to do too much and teams are punishing us.

"We are second in the league for distance covered. It's not for the want of trying. The manager knows that the fans are not happy but he remains the same. You have to respect that."

Next up for West Brom is a tough trip to title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.