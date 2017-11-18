Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 23,592
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-4
Chelsea

Rondon (54'), Yacob (89')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Morata (17'), Hazard (23', 62'), Alonso (38')
Hazard (19'), Fabregas (50'), Morata (90')

Ben Foster: 'West Bromwich Albion are in a scrap'

Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion keeper Ben Foster admits that his side are in "a scrap" as they fight for Premier League survival this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 18:59 UK

West Bromwich Albion keeper Ben Foster has admitted that his side "have a scrap on our hands" after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea this afternoon.

The Baggies have now failed to register a win in the Premier League since mid-August, with the ensuing poor run of form leaving them on the cusp of dropping into the relegation zone.

Manager Tony Pulis has admitted that he could be sacked imminently amid the club's woes and, speaking after today's game, Foster declared that his side must "get back to basics" if they are to engineer a sharp turnaround in fortunes.

"You have to pay credit to Chelsea - in the final third they are electric at times. One-touch movement. They caught us off guard at times," the stopper told reporters.

"The manager said at half time that there is nothing to lose but don't let the floodgates open. Chelsea took their foot off the gas, the damage was already done.

"We could do with something going our way but that's the harsh reality of the Premier League. There are 15 teams gunning to not get relegated. We have a scrap on our hands, we know that and we have to get back to basics.

"First and foremost we need to be solid and don't concede goals. We have been trying to do too much and teams are punishing us.

"We are second in the league for distance covered. It's not for the want of trying. The manager knows that the fans are not happy but he remains the same. You have to respect that."

Next up for West Brom is a tough trip to title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Downbeat Pulis willing to 'plough along'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ben Foster, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea - as it happened
 Baggies players looking dejected after conceding a third during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea on November 18, 2017
Result: Chelsea move into second with four-goal win at West Bromwich Albion
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Antonio Conte backs Tony Pulis to "find the right solution"
Ben Foster: 'West Brom are in a scrap'Downbeat Pulis willing to 'plough along'Team News: David Luiz benched by ChelseaReport: Pulis two games from Albion sackPulis critical of Belgium after Chadli injury
Pulis: 'Success has put me under pressure'Baggies chairman responds to fansPreview: West Brom vs. ChelseaWest Brom to return for Josef De Souza?Vermaelen: 'Barca blocked summer exit'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 