Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,908
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jesus (45'), De Bruyne (49')
Kompany (3')

Kevin De Bruyne: "We are doing really well"

De Bruyne:
© SilverHub
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne admits that his side are "feeling confident" after they notch up their 16th consecutive victory in all competitions.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 18:51 UK

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that his side are feeling in a "confident" frame of mind after they notched up their 16th straight win in all competitions.

The Belgian was on the scoresheet this afternoon as City ran out 2-0 winners at Leicester City, extending their healthy lead at the top of the table and putting them firmly in the driving seat for the title.

The result also extended their impressive unbeaten start to the season in all competitions - a run of 18 games that has seen them score 54 times while conceding just 11.

"We controlled the game for 90 minutes," De Bruyne told reporters at the King Power. "It is not easy against Leicester because they play very direct. We didn't create too many chances but our second half was very good.

"We are feeling confident in the way we are playing. It is a busy schedule but we are doing really well."

City next host Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek before travelling to Huddersfield Town next Sunday afternoon.

Pascal Gross in action for Brighton & Hove Albion during a Premier League clash with Newcastle United
Read Next:
Murray compares Gross with De Bruyne
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kevin De Bruyne, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over Leicester City to extend lead in table
 Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero in "perfect" health
Report: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlistPuel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'De Bruyne: "We are doing really well"John Stones 'out for up to six weeks'
Team News: Kompany returns to Man City XIMurray compares Gross with De BruyneGuardiola: 'No loan move for Foden'Guardiola: 'Stones needed time to settle'Pep Guardiola: 'Man City can do better'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 