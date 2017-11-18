Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne admits that his side are "feeling confident" after they notch up their 16th consecutive victory in all competitions.

The Belgian was on the scoresheet this afternoon as City ran out 2-0 winners at Leicester City, extending their healthy lead at the top of the table and putting them firmly in the driving seat for the title.

The result also extended their impressive unbeaten start to the season in all competitions - a run of 18 games that has seen them score 54 times while conceding just 11.

"We controlled the game for 90 minutes," De Bruyne told reporters at the King Power. "It is not easy against Leicester because they play very direct. We didn't create too many chances but our second half was very good.

"We are feeling confident in the way we are playing. It is a busy schedule but we are doing really well."

City next host Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek before travelling to Huddersfield Town next Sunday afternoon.