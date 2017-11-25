Eric Cantona: 'Pep Guardiola better option for Manchester United'

Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'
© SilverHub
Eric Cantona admits that he "prefers the way Pep Guardiola plays", while describing Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as overly defensive.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has claimed that hiring Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho would have been "more logical" for his former club.

The Red Devils brought in ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho in May 2016 following the underwhelming tenures of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Guardiola, repeatedly linked with the Old Trafford hotseat prior to the Special One's appointment, has since taken charge of Manchester City and has earned rave reviews for his early-season success.

Cantona, a four-time Premier League champion with United, believes that Guardiola is the man more suited to managing the Red Devils.

"[Mourinho] is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United," he told BBC Sport. "Both Guardiola and Mourinho are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it's more creative.

"It's the way I tried to play all my career. I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way. I love Mourinho, but I prefer to watch Barcelona play.

"I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United, it's more logical. I don't watch Man City because it's Man City but I would love to watch the team managed by Guardiola."

Man City have scored 40 goals in their first 12 league games this term - 13 more than neighbours United.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Cantona, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I underwent procedure to cure irregular heart rhythm'
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changesMatteo Darmian off to Roma in January?Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'Herrera: 'Man Utd must win all home games'Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan was disappearing'
Zidane backs "important" BaleMourinho: 'Rojo is in good condition'Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic is a big influence'Victor Lindelof pays tribute to Mourinho
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Lionel Messi: "Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain are the best"
 Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton on August 21, 2017
Report: Barcelona interested in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Don't panic over Manchester City lead'
Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'De Bruyne: "We can win everything"Preview: Huddersfield vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsEderson: 'City prepared for Huddersfield'Wagner excited ahead of Man City test
Mangala "realistic" over City futureGuardiola wary of Huddersfield threatOtamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'Real Madrid 'determined to sign Sanchez'Leicester 'to push ahead with Harrison bid'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 