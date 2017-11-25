Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'

Eric Cantona admits that he "prefers the way Pep Guardiola plays", while describing Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as overly defensive.

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has claimed that hiring Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho would have been "more logical" for his former club.

The Red Devils brought in ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho in May 2016 following the underwhelming tenures of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Guardiola, repeatedly linked with the Old Trafford hotseat prior to the Special One's appointment, has since taken charge of Manchester City and has earned rave reviews for his early-season success.

Cantona, a four-time Premier League champion with United, believes that Guardiola is the man more suited to managing the Red Devils.

"[Mourinho] is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United," he told BBC Sport. "Both Guardiola and Mourinho are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it's more creative.

"It's the way I tried to play all my career. I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way. I love Mourinho, but I prefer to watch Barcelona play.

"I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United, it's more logical. I don't watch Man City because it's Man City but I would love to watch the team managed by Guardiola."

Man City have scored 40 goals in their first 12 league games this term - 13 more than neighbours United.