Ryan Giggs agrees director of football role at Vietnam academy

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs becomes director of football at Vietnamese academy.
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has become the director of football at an academy in Vietnam.

The 43-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents FC (PVF), which will commence on November 20.

The club's official website confirmed in a statement that the 13-time Premier League winner will take on various responsibilities, including "coaching players, training coaches and participating in building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training centre in Vietnam, in line with the famous football academies across the world".

Giggs has made it clear numerous times that he wants to embark on a management career, but despite being linked to top-flight clubs, including Leicester City and Southampton, the former Wales international is yet to be hired.

The Salford City co-owner worked as assistant coach to David Moyes and Louis van Gaal respectively at United before he left the club following Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring during the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017
Your Comments
