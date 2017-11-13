Giggs agrees director of football role

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs becomes director of football at Vietnamese academy.

The 43-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents FC (PVF), which will commence on November 20.

The club's official website confirmed in a statement that the 13-time Premier League winner will take on various responsibilities, including "coaching players, training coaches and participating in building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training centre in Vietnam, in line with the famous football academies across the world".

Giggs has made it clear numerous times that he wants to embark on a management career, but despite being linked to top-flight clubs, including Leicester City and Southampton, the former Wales international is yet to be hired.

The Salford City co-owner worked as assistant coach to David Moyes and Louis van Gaal respectively at United before he left the club following Jose Mourinho's arrival.