Andreas Pereira: 'I want to stay at Valencia'

On-loan Valencia midfielder Andreas Pereira reveals that he does not want to return to parent club Manchester United in the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Andreas Pereira has revealed that he does not want to return to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old was heavily involved in United's preparations for the 2017-18 campaign, but decided to join Valencia on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

At the time, United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he was "disappointed" that Pereira had decided to leave the club on loan when there was the possibility of first-team football at Old Trafford.

It has recently been claimed that United will recall Pereira when the winter window opens, but the Belgium-born attacker has revealed that he wants to continue his development with Los Che.

"In my head I want to be here, help Valencia until June. It is the thought with which I came," Pereira told Super Deportes. "I know that I have this clause in the assignment contract and now I have to wait to see. But my mind is focused on Valencia and I want to stay here.

"It is important that I am playing to grow, be better and help Valencia. It would be very difficult to return to United mid-year and continue with the same evolution that I'm having now."

Pereira, who signed a new two-year contract with United in September, has scored once and provided three assists in nine La Liga appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after doubling his side's lead during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace on September 30, 2017
Valencia 'on the trail of Fellaini'
