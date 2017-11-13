New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Matteo Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'

Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'
Last season's top three in Serie A Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian.
Monday, November 13, 2017

Out-of-favour Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is reportedly wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma during the January transfer window.

Darmian has made just five starts across all competitions for United so far this season, with manager Jose Mourinho having seemingly settled on Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young as his first-choice wing-backs.

Mourinho has reportedly been told that he will need to sell players before he can bring in any new faces during the January transfer window, and Darmian could be one of those offloaded.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that there will be no shortage of takers for the Italy international, with last season's Serie A top three all interested.

Napoli currently lead the way ahead of Juventus in this season's competition too and are eyeing potential January reinforcements to help them towards a first title since 1990.

Your Comments
