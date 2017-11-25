Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
 

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Don't panic over Manchester City lead'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that the club should not panic over Manchester City's eight-point lead in the Premier League table.
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has encouraged the club's supporters to stay "calm" over Manchester City's eight-point lead in the Premier League table.

City are yet to lose a game in any competition this season, and manager Pep Guardiola is continually having to field questions about the possibility of going through the entire top-flight campaign without suffering a defeat.

However, Mourinho has hinted that he expects City to falter at some stage of the season, potentially allowing United to close their wide advantage at the top of the standings.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "Fans are fans and pros are pros and fans are more emotional.

"They think and feel things in a different way and I always say to myself we must have emotional balance when we are doing well, when we are doing bad - always an emotional balance after a big victory or big defeat

"We haven't reached 50 per cent of the season yet so let's be calm. We have four competitions to play and let's go step by step, match after match."

With City not facing Huddersfield Town until Sunday, United will close the gap to five points if they can defeat Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs-up ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
