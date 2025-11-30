Hansi Flick delivers Eric Garcia injury update as Barcelona boss answers key Pedri question ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 09:16 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 09:55

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has insisted that Eric Garcia is fine following Saturday's 3-1 win over Alaves at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana came from behind to claim all three points thanks to a Lamine Yamal equaliser and a Dani Olmo brace.

The win sent Barcelona to the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid's away meeting with Girona on Sunday evening.

However, Barcelona were handed an injury concern in the win after Garcia was forced off at half time of the home contest.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Flick delivers positive Garcia update

Garcia, who was wearing a protective mask following a broken nose, took a blow to his face and was withdrawn as part of a double change at the interval.

Flick delivered a positive after the match, insisting that Garcia is fine despite being unable to continue in the league encounter.

“He took a very painful blow, but he’s okay," Flick told reporters. "He couldn’t play with that pain.”

Flick's comments suggest that Garcia should be available for Tuesday's La Liga meeting with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Flick answers key Pedri question

The Barcelona boss was asked whether Pedri would start against Atleti after he made his return from injury as a substitute on Saturday.

“We’ll see," Flick said. "We don’t have much time between the two matches. I asked him at the end of the game, and he said he’s fine."

The Spain international played over half an hour in his first outing since being sent off in the defeat to Real Madrid on October 26.

Flick will be relieved to have Pedri's services at his disposal again, but he will be keen to avoid taking any risks with the important midfielder, which could influence his selection decision for Tuesday's fixture.