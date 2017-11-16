Giuseppe Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint Jose Mourinho

Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint Mourinho
© Offside
Former Italy captain Giuseppe Bergomi believes that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to take over as national team manager.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Former Italy captain Giuseppe Bergomi has expressed his belief that Jose Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to take over as national team coach.

The Azzurri sacked former boss Giampiero Ventura yesterday following the team's failure to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia - the first time they have missed out on the competition since 1958.

Bergomi, who spent his entire club career at Inter Milan where Mourinho won the treble in 2010, called for a complete overhaul of the Italian football structure and is confident that the Manchester United boss will be able to deliver success back to the country.

"Italian football needs a deep reconstruction. I ask myself if we are still a great football power or not," Bergomi told Tutti Convocati de Radio 24.

"In terms of the coach, I think Mourinho would be the correct choice. He might seem like someone who provokes, but some would say the same about Roberto Mancini.

"In the short term the best thing to do would be to pick an important coach, who can take on two roles."

Bergomi won 81 caps for Italy and helped them to World Cup glory in 1982 - one of four times they have won the biggest prize in football.

Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Italy chiefs want Antonio Conte
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Giuseppe Bergomi, Jose Mourinho, Giampiero Ventura, Roberto Mancini, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester City 'make contact with Antoine Griezmann'
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho unhappy with Arsenal fixture schedule
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return this weekend?
Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint MourinhoUnited record 17% increase in revenueIbrahimovic hints at new Man Utd roleAtletico president: 'Griezmann wants to stay'Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?
Mourinho: 'Zlatan will return this year'Man United 'given Grimaldo green light'Mourinho: 'England can win World Cup'Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?Mourinho plays down PL title expectations
> Manchester United Homepage
More Italy News
Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Italian FA 'speak to Carlo Ancelotti over Italy vacancy
Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint MourinhoAncelotti in frame to take on Italy job?Ventura 'resigns as Italy boss'England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendliesBuffon 'confirms international retirement'
Result: Italy to miss first World Cup in 60 yearsGiampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'Result: Sweden claim first-leg lead over ItalyCarlo Ancelotti to snub Italy role?World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
> Italy Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
 Sandro Ramirez in action for Everton during a 2017-18 Europa League match
Valencia 'eyeing move for Everton's Sandro Ramirez'
 Jose Mourinho realises how many points adrift his side are during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Giuseppe Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint Jose Mourinho
Chelsea to pay £100m for Mauro Icardi?Real interested in David Luiz deal?Inter, Liverpool to move for David Silva?Liverpool, Inter keen on Silva?Agent: 'Ramires could join Inter Milan'
Inter 'eye January Christensen bid'Vermaelen to join Inter in January?Result: Perisic helps Inter close in on NapoliJuve 'to rival Liverpool for De Vrij'Result: Inter Milan end Napoli's perfect start
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 