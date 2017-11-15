Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura after missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

The Azzurri will not be present at the finals of a World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in the playoffs for the 2018 competition.

Ventura did not resign after the match as he revealed he needed to hold discussions with the Italian federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

However, Italy have now relieved Ventura, who replaced Antonio Conte as head coach in June 2016, of his duties with the national team.

Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked with the post, although it is thought that Italy will take their time before announcing a replacement.

The new manager will be tasked with ensuring that the Italians qualify for Euro 2020.