World Cup
Crowd generic

Italy

Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura

Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura
© SilverHub
Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura after missing out on the 2018 World Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Italy have sacked head coach Giampiero Ventura after missing out on a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

The Azzurri will not be present at the finals of a World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in the playoffs for the 2018 competition.

Ventura did not resign after the match as he revealed he needed to hold discussions with the Italian federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

However, Italy have now relieved Ventura, who replaced Antonio Conte as head coach in June 2016, of his duties with the national team.

Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked with the post, although it is thought that Italy will take their time before announcing a replacement.

The new manager will be tasked with ensuring that the Italians qualify for Euro 2020.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Read Next:
Ancelotti in frame to take on Italy job?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Giampiero Ventura, Carlo Tavecchio, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Italy News
Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Italy sack head coach Giampiero Ventura
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Result: Italy to miss first World Cup in 60 years as Sweden win playoff tie
Ancelotti in frame to take on Italy job?Ventura 'resigns as Italy boss'England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendliesBuffon 'confirms international retirement'Giampiero Ventura: 'Sweden result harsh'
Result: Sweden claim first-leg lead over ItalyCarlo Ancelotti to snub Italy role?World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Result: Candreva on target as Italy secure winPirlo: "Italian football is not sick"
> Italy Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 