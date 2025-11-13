Arsenal receive a positive update on the fitness of Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

Reports in Italy recently claimed that the 23-year-old has been dealing with pain in his hip and was an injury doubt for Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

A separate report from BBC Sport claimed that Calafiori has been following an individual training programme with the national team, with the defender’s training and game load being managed, but his issue is merely being treated with precaution.

Calafiori has established himself as an important first-team player for Arsenal this season, starting every Premier League game for the current league leaders, and new surrounding his fitness will have come as a concern for Mikel Arteta and co.

However, the Gunners have been boosted by a fresh update conforming that Calafiori has been named in Italy’s travelling Italy squad for their penultimate Group I fixture against in Moldova.

It remains to be seen whether Calafiori will feature in some capacity against Moldova, and head coach Gennaro Gattuso may prefer to hold back the Arsenal star until the Azzurri lock horns with group leaders Norway in a potentially-pivotal qualifier on Sunday.

“I have to thank the likes of [Nicolo] Barella, Calafiori and [Alessandro] Bastoni for being here, as it was by no means to be taken for granted,” Gattuso told reporters when issuing a squad update.

“I congratulate the lads for their professionalism and hunger, which they show every day.”

Gattuso has also confirmed that he plans to rotate his team on Thursday, adding: “I can confirm that there will be many changes, but without any problems or fears.

“I have great faith in my players; they all deserve a night like [on Thursday]. I want to thank the group because I thought certain things could happen.

“I have to thank them for how they’ve handled these first few days, and for me that means a lot. The train has left and is moving, and tomorrow I definitely expect us to continue to grow strongly in what we’re doing.”

The latest update on Calafiori comes as a huge boost for Arsenal, who will hope that the defender returns from international duty unscathed ahead of their next Premier League fixture against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 23.

The Gunners will conclude the month of November with two more high-profile fixtures against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the top fight.