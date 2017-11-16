Mourinho unhappy with Arsenal schedule

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho questions why Arsenal have been given a kinder fixture schedule during the Christmas period.

The Gunners host Liverpool on December 22 in a match which was initially suggested to take place on Christmas Eve, and they are not in action again after that until the 28th when they face Crystal Palace in a London derby.

By contrast, United are one of a number of teams who will have two matches in the space of just three days, taking on Leicester City on December 23 and Burnley on Boxing Day.

"There are certain things we can argue. There are things we can discuss. There are things we can disagree... but there are things that are facts and against facts, there are no arguments," he told the Mirror.

"For example, here's another theme. And you probably have to agree with me. Do you think it is possible for Arsenal to play 22nd of December and 28th of December? Do you think it is possible?

"You know, I wish them a Happy Christmas because they are going to have a Christmas while others they play 23-26."

United are one of 14 teams who will play on both the 23rd and 26th over the festive period, including title rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.