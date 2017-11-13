Vardy: 'Puel has impressed since arrival'

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy says that he has been impressed with new manager Claude Puel, who was appointed as the club's new boss last month.

Forward Jamie Vardy has revealed that new boss Claude Puel intends to make small alterations to Leicester City's style of play.

Upon his arrival last month, Puel suggested that he would not make mass changes to the Foxes' setup, a move which has been rewarded with four points from Premier League games with Everton and Stoke City respectively.

However, Vardy has claimed that the Frenchman has told his new squad that he will attempt to tinker with the team's tactics in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: "It has been good. He hasn't changed too much but he has said he wants to change a few things, coming up in the future, but he says they will only be little things.

"They are things he says will make us better, so we are looking forward to it. The new manager has come in and four points from two games is a good start."

Leicester currently sit in 12th place in the top-flight standings.