Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy: 'Claude Puel has impressed since Leicester City arrival'

Vardy: 'Puel has impressed since arrival'
© SilverHub
Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy says that he has been impressed with new manager Claude Puel, who was appointed as the club's new boss last month.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Forward Jamie Vardy has revealed that new boss Claude Puel intends to make small alterations to Leicester City's style of play.

Upon his arrival last month, Puel suggested that he would not make mass changes to the Foxes' setup, a move which has been rewarded with four points from Premier League games with Everton and Stoke City respectively.

However, Vardy has claimed that the Frenchman has told his new squad that he will attempt to tinker with the team's tactics in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: "It has been good. He hasn't changed too much but he has said he wants to change a few things, coming up in the future, but he says they will only be little things.

"They are things he says will make us better, so we are looking forward to it. The new manager has come in and four points from two games is a good start."

Leicester currently sit in 12th place in the top-flight standings.

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Islam Slimani wants Leicester City exit?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamie Vardy, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Ahmed Musa in action for Leicester City on August 20, 2016
Hull City keen to sign Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa in January?
 Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Jamie Vardy: 'Claude Puel has impressed since Leicester City arrival'
 Leicester manager Nigel Pearson on May 9, 2015
Nigel Pearson: 'I was disappointed that Leicester City sacked Craig Shakespeare'
Jamie Vardy admits to drop in formIslam Slimani wants Leicester City exit?Harrison attracting interest from PL trio?Barca 'had approach for Mahrez rejected'Puel "happy" with Leicester display
Mark Hughes hails Peter Crouch impactButland: 'Stoke could have won'Schmeichel "disappointed" with drawCrouch: 'Draw is a fair result'Result: Stoke battle back to earn draw with Foxes
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 