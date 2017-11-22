Youssouf Mulumbu joins Kilmarnock

New Transfer Talk header

Former West Bromwich Albion, Paris Saint-Germain and Norwich City midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu signs for Kilmarnock on a deal until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has joined Kilmarnock on a contract until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who worked with Killie manager Steve Clarke at The Hawthorns, left Norwich City in the summer following a injury-hit two-year spell at Carrow Road.

Mulumbu is available for Sunday's Scottish Premiership game at Rugby Park against Aberdeen and wants to show the Killie fans the player that became a fans' favourite at West Brom.

"I didn't come to Kilmarnock just like that," Mulumbu, who has 36 Democratic Republic of Congo caps, is quoted by BBC Sport as saying.

"I spoke with Steve Clarke and he told me everything about the club and that was a big impact that he came here.

"I worked with him for a year and I know he's an honest manager. I know the way he trains and the way he wants to play, so it suits me and was a big affect for me coming here.

"I'm looking forward to showing the real Mulumbu. I was with Norwich for two years and it didn't work like I wanted, so I have something to prove."

Mulumbu has also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Amiens in France.

