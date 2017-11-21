Klopp: 'I'm responsible for Moreno display'

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Attendance: 39,495
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno (38'), Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I'm responsible for Alberto Moreno performance'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims that Alberto Moreno's poor performance in the 3-3 draw with Sevilla was his "responsibility".
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is 'responsible' for Alberto Moreno's poor performance against Sevilla in the Champions League.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool let slip a three-goal lead before drawing 3-3 with the La Liga outfit, and Moreno's below-par display - against his former club - has hit the headlines.

However, Klopp - who had praised Moreno's professionalism before the match in Spain - has refused to blame the left-back for his contribution in Seville.

The 50-year-old told reporters: "Yes, I know in this game it was obviously [not his best] and that's then really my responsibility. I could have done different things and obviously it was difficult in Seville with all the circumstances. Everyone was talking to him like a family member.

"[If you lose] one, two or three per cent of concentration and come a little bit too late and that's how it started. My response would have been to think about the lineup or change or change earlier or whatever. It's not the player to blame, I am 100% responsible for that."

Moreno has made 15 starts for Liverpool in all competitions this season having spent much of the 2016-17 campaign on the bench.

Alberto Moreno in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Your Comments
