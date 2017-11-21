Live Commentary: Sevilla 0-1 Liverpool

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp 's Liverpool sit at the top of the group, while Sevilla reside one point adrift in second place.

Both teams head into the fixture with one goal in mind - to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament with a victory and a game to spare.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text commentary of the Champions League Group E match between Sevilla and Liverpool at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

15 min Escudero wins a free kick close to the touchline after Gomez comes charging in, but it looks like a soft one. Sevilla are seeing more of the ball, but at the moment play is suiting Liverpool. They can afford to sit back with that one-goal cushion.

13 min CHANCE! Sarabia crosses the ball over to Nolito, who is plenty of space. He spots the overlapping run from Escudero and knocks it forward for the midfielder, who smashes the ball into the side netting.

11 min The ball is sent long for Nolito, but Gomez tracks him all the way and he gets his body in front to make sure than the ball goes out for a throw. The Liverpool defender will be full of confidence tonight after keeping Neymar quiet in England's recent friendly with Brazil.

10 min Liverpool are in some trouble here as Henderson gives away a free kick in a dangerous area. The ball is whipped in by Banega, but it's a poor effort and Karius comes off his line to catch with ease.

9 min A nice through-ball from Banega finds Sarabia, who is an acres of space, but his pass to Nolito is just behind the attacker and the ball bobbles out for a Liverpool throw.

8 min Some nice link-up play between Coutinho and Mane, but the move breaks down as the latter's attempt skies over after feeling pressure from his opponent. The corner comes into the box, but the keeper comfortably punches clear.

6 min The visitors are not giving Sevilla a minute's peace on the ball. The hosts have barely strung a move together, but they get some relief as the ball deflects off Mane for a throw-in.

4 min At the other end, Sevilla try to make a breakthrough down the right-hand side and end up winning a throw-in. It's wasted, though, as Liverpool close them down and win back possession.

2 min What a perfect start for Liverpool! Coutinho drifts the corner into the box and Wijnaldum leaps to flick the ball on for Firmino, who pings it into the back of the net at the near post from close range.

2 min GOAL! SEVILLA 0-1 LIVERPOOL (FIRMINO)

1 min Salah slips in Mane on the right before the latter gets t the byline with the ball before Lenglet gets a crucial touch to give away a corner.

1 min KICKOFF! Sevilla get us underway! The home side are all in white, while Liverpool wear their traditional red strip.

7.44pm Both teams have made it out onto the pitch and the home fans are certainly trying to intimidate the visiting side. The stadium is rocking!

7.43pm PREDICTION: This is a tough one given Sevilla's impressive home form. Liverpool will head into the fixture with plenty of confidence because of their recent run of winning results, but the defensive frailties are still there. A draw would not be a huge surprise, but one goal from either side could make all the difference.

7.41pm The only other time that these two clubs have gone head to head was in the 2015-16 Europa League final in which Sevilla won 3-1 after responding from Sturridge's first-half goal. Kevin Gameiro led the revival by netting 17 seconds into the second half and Coke nabbed the other two.

7.40pm HEAD TO HEAD: As we know, these two sides have already met at Anfield earlier in the season. Wissam Ben Yedder put the Spanish outfit ahead inside the first five minutes before Firmino equalised later on in the half. Before the break, Liverpool were 2-1 up thanks to Salah, but Joaquin restricted the home side to a point with a 72nd-minute goal.

7.38pm DID YOU KNOW? The Merseyside outfit have suffered defeat just twice in their last 19 games in Europe under Klopp, and they are five goals adrift of matching their highest ever scoring tally (18) in the group stage.

7.37pm Even though Sevilla will be heading into the match in strong form, particularly at home, they have struggled to keep a clean sheet. Only once in their last eight outings have the team managed to keep the opposition out of the net, which is encouraging for an attack-minded side like Liverpool.

7.35pm In terms of the club's European form, they have been on a roll, winning six of their last eight encounters. If they manage to book a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League , it will be just their second time of doing so in eight seasons.

7.34pm The club are just two points adrift of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and the one blip on their recent five-game run was a defeat to league leaders Barcelona, who sealed a 2-1 triumph at the Camp Nou

7.31pm Sevilla may not be as prolific with a goal tally of 27, but Eduardo Berizzo's side are in fine form having won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their La Liga campaign has taken them to fifth in the table after 12 games.

7.29pm In attack, Liverpool have no problems. As mentioned, the team have found the back of the net 37 times so far and 24 of those have come in the Premier League. As expected, Salah is the leading scorer with 14, Roberto Firmino second with seven and Philippe Coutinho with five to his name.

7.27pm So far this season, the Reds have conceded 22 goals in all competitions and have hit 37 in the other direction. At the moment, the team's form at the back has improved given that they have allowed just one goal to get shipped past them in their last four games in all competitions.

7.25pm So, how are Liverpool doing as a team, then? Well, defensive problems have reared their ugly heads and it is no surprise given that Klopp failed to strengthen that area in the summer transfer window. Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk was the rumoured top target, but the Dutchman ended up staying put.

7.23pm In that time, the striker has scored three goals and produced three assists, and even though he has a clean bill of health, injury worries are never far away when it comes to the ex-Chelsea forward.

7.21pm The report claims that the forward is concerned that his chances of making the England World Cup squad will be severely hampered if he stays at Anfield. So far this season, Sturridge has made 12 appearances in all competitions, but only four of them have been from the starting spot.

7.19pm One man who has not been shining, or perhaps it is more appropriate to say that he has not been given many chances to shine, is Daniel Sturridge. Recent reports have claimed that the 28-year-old is ready to quit Anfield (link) in search of regular first-team football. © SilverHub

7.17pm What is most impressive about the Egyptian is that he is not a traditional striker but is still racking up the goals. He is positioned in the wide areas, but can cut inside and occupy that central position when needed. His form in front of goal gives the likes of Roberto Firmino some breathing room as the Brazilian is usually the focal point of Liverpool's attack.

7.15pm In fact, the wide-man has scored eight times and created two assists in his last six games in all competitions. Proving how prolific Salah has been, the longest that he has gone without scoring a goal this season is three matches.

7.13pm In 18 appearances, Salah, who plays on the right side of an attacking trio, has scored 14 times, which is a club record. The 25-year-old added two to his tally in a 3-0 triumph over Southampton on Saturday, marking the second consecutive game where he has scored twice.

7.11pm The man of the moment from Liverpool's perspective is certainly Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international was the Reds' star attraction in the summer transfer window as they spent £34m to sign the Chelsea reject from Roma. At the moment, it seems that the Merseyside outfit made the right call. Tonight, he will become the first Liverpool player since Luis Suarez in December 2013 to score two goals in three consecutive matches if he nets a brace against Sevilla. © Offside

7.09pm Familiar faces Steven N'Zonzi and Nolito, who previously played for Stoke City and Manchester City respectively, are also included in the first XI this evening.

7.07pm As for Sevilla, Simon Kjaer was tipped to replace Johannes Geis at centre-back, but the latter starts. Daniel Carrico and Nico Pareja will play no part in tonight's match, but Sergio Escudero makes it, despite being one booking away from suspension.

7.05pm Alberto Moreno, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Philippe Coutinho all keep their places in the XI, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the line in an attacking trio.

7.03pm Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan continue their partnership at the back due to Joel Matip's absence, while Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started against Southampton at the weekend.

7.01pm Some thought that Adam Lallana would have made the squad after returning to training following an injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the entire season so far, but Klopp has not included the midfielder. As expected, though, Loris Karius returns to the first XI and continues his role as first choice goalkeeper in the Champions League.

6.59pm SEVILLA XI: Rico; Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Banega, Nolito; Ben Yedder

6.57pm LIVERPOOL XI: Karius; Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah

6.55pm Without further ado, let's bring you the teams that will be lining up on the pitch this evening!

6.53pm Klopp's men would have been expected to take maximum points in those matches, though, so the real test will be in Spain this evening, where they face a team that have not lost at home in any competitions so far.

6.51pm However, it has not been the easiest ride as they were held by Sevilla and Spartak. The only convincing wins came against minnows Maribor, in which Liverpool scored 10 goals across both fixtures and did not concede a single strike.

6.49pm Questions have been asked of the Liverpool manager and whether the club can compete once again with football's elite. The Reds were handed a favourable draw when Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor were pulled out of the pot.

6.47pm Sevilla could prove to be a stumbling block, though, as the Spanish outfit have already caused problems for Klopp's side. In the September meeting, the Andalusian team secured a 2-2 draw at Anfield and they also defeated the Reds in the Europa League final in the 2015-16 campaign.