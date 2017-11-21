Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno: 'Sevilla return is strange'

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno reveals that it feels "strange and beautiful" to return to Spain to play former club Sevilla in the Champions League.
Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has said that he is fully focused on securing three points for the Premier League giants when facing former club Sevilla in the Champions League.

Moreno has previously lined up against the La Liga outfit in the 2016 Europa League final and in the 2-2 draw at Anfield in September, but the left-back will be returning to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the first time on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard has admitted that he is keen to secure the win which would take Liverpool through to the last 16, but acknowledged that it felt both "strange and beautiful" to be back in familiar surroundings.

The 25-year-old told MARCA: "It is going to be strange and beautiful at the same time. All of my family and friends will be in the stands watching.

"I'm a Liverpool player though and every time I wear this jersey I want to win and I'm not concerned about anything else.

"When Sevilla plays against another team, I obviously want them to win but if we face each other, then I'm sorry but I want the three points."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently praised Moreno for his professionalism after spending much of last season out of the starting lineup.

