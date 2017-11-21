Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw

Liverpool relinquish a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in their Champions League Group E clash.

Liverpool let a 3-0 lead slip from their fingers as Sevilla snatched a 3-3 draw at the death to delay Champions League qualification for the last 16.

The phrase 'a game of two halves' certainly applied at the Ramon Sanchez Pizhuan stadium on Tuesday night as the Reds were rampant in the first half, storming to a 3-0 lead inside half an hour, but their Spanish opponents came out fighting in the second and pulled off a comeback.

Two goals from Roberto Firmino and another from Sadio Mane seemed to put Liverpool in cruise control, but a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder and an injury-time equaliser from Guido Pizarro crushed the visiting side.

The match could not have started more perfectly for the Reds as Firmino put them ahead inside the first two minutes of the encounter by getting on the end of Georginio Wijnaldum's flick-on from Philippe Coutinho's corner.

Liverpool were already confident heading into the game due to their four-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but they were boosted even more after drawing first blood in Spain.

Jurgen Klopp's men did not give Sevilla a moment's peace on the ball, and even though the hosts had passionate supporters in the crowd, it could not inspire the members on the pitch during the first 45 minutes.

Early in the match, though, the narrative could have been different as the La Liga side had two huge opportunities inside the first 20 minutes.

Former Manchester City player Nolito got the ball on the break and quickly cut inside to deceive Joe Gomez before shooting from inside the box, but Loris Karius managed to nudge the ball onto the post with his left hand after coming off his line.

A minute later, Sevilla had another chance when they managed to expose Liverpool's defensive frailties by cutting them open at the back and creating plenty of space.

Wissam Ben Yedder charged towards the edge of the box before unleashing a low shot, which managed to get past Karius but bobbled inches wide of the post.

The momentum swung completely in Liverpool's favour a few minutes later when the team executed a carbon copy of the first goal, with Coutinho whipping the ball in from the corner flag to find Firmino, who flicked on for Mane to header into the bottom far corner.

The Senegal international was involved in the third goal as he broke away from his marker before unselfishly sending the ball across the face of goal for Firmino, who converted a simple tap in.

Sevilla struggled to match the pace of the game and they continued to give the ball away cheaply in the middle of the field during the first half, which proved to be a stroll in the park for the Reds.

The second half could not have been more different, though, as the home side looked like a completely different team and were rewarded for some early pressure when Ben Yedder headed past Karius from a free kick, which was delivered in from Ever Banega.

Drama ensued when Alberto Moreno lost the ball in the box and ended up catching Ben Yedder's foot to give away a penalty, which had to be retaken due to encroachment.

The disruption did little to worry the forward, though, as he sent Karius the wrong way and scored Sevilla's second, which rejuvenated the crowd as Liverpool had to hang on for large spells of the second half.

Mohamed Salah had an opportunity to calm the nerves when Firmino squared him the ball after picking it off the defender, but the Egyptian's shot dropped wide of the post.

Sevilla continued to probe and in injury time punished Liverpool in a set piece when the visitors failed to clear their lines from a corner, which ended in Pizarro slamming the ball home.

The Merseyside outfit can still qualify for the knockout rounds by picking up just one point from their final group match against Spartak Moscow.