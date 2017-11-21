General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jamie Carragher tips Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to score 25 goals this season

Carragher tips Salah to score 25 goals
Jamie Carragher tips Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to take his goal tally up to 25 goals.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah is capable of scoring 25 goals this season, despite not playing as a centre-forward.

The Egyptian international, who is placed by manager Jurgen Klopp on the right side of the attack, has netted 14 goals from 18 games in all competitions so far.

The former Chelsea player has scored eight in his last six outings, and two of them came in Saturday's 3-0 triumph over Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League.

While on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show, Carragher said: "People questioned Liverpool last season that they didn't have a goalscorer and you always imagine your goalscorer as your number nine; Harry Kane for Spurs or Romelu Lukakau or Alvaro Morata at top clubs as a centre-forward who gets a lot of goals.

"Liverpool have got [Roberto] Firmino, but if Salah is getting the goals it doesn't matter where he's playing. If he is going to get 25 goals this season - which he looks on course to get - it's not a problem what position you get them in.

"Firmino will probably get or 10 or 12, which is a good return for a wide player. If you flip them around position-wise it's not a problem. Salah will take a little bit of pressure off Firmino in terms of that accusation that he doesn't get enough goals. They've really got a top goalscorer now."

Salah moved to Liverpool from Roma for £34m in the summer.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Your Comments
