Liverpool Newsdesk Live: Sevilla build-up, Sturridge latest, more

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Liverpool news and speculation, as well as all of the build-up to tonight's Champions League encounter with Sevilla.

Jurgen Klopp's side can make it five straight wins in all competitions if they triumph in Spain tonight, while a victory will also ensure that the Reds progress to the last-16 stage of the competition for the first time in nine years.

We'll also have the latest on the fitness of Adam Lallana and rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.