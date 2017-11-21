Liverpool Newsdesk Live: Sevilla build-up, Sturridge latest, more

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Liverpool news and speculation, as well as all of the build-up to tonight's Champions League encounter with Sevilla.
Jurgen Klopp's side can make it five straight wins in all competitions if they triumph in Spain tonight, while a victory will also ensure that the Reds progress to the last-16 stage of the competition for the first time in nine years.
We'll also have the latest on the fitness of Adam Lallana and rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Jurgen Klopp declared that his side have "obviously improved" but will face a tough test at Sevilla tonight in what is the "biggest game" of their Champions League campaign to date.
The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the La Liga side in the reverse fixture back in September but go into tonight's encounter having won their last four games in all competitions, a run that has seen them score 13 goals with just one in reply.
Their opponents are in slightly more indifferent form, losing three of their last five in La Liga, but Klopp has warned of a tough game against "a very experienced team".
Watch Klopp's full pre-match press conference, where he was joined by Ragnar Klavan, below:
Wolverhampton Wanderers have got the new season off to a flier down in the Championship, leading the way in the second tier with a 38 points from their first 17 games under new Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who turned down the Everton job earlier this month.
The Reds have already been linked with a move for one Wolves player in recent weeks - England under-17 World Cup winner Morgan Gibbs-White - and according to reports in Morocco, midfielder Romain Saiss is also under consideration.
The 27-year-old has emerged as a key pillar in the middle of a 3-4-3 system that has served Wolves well so far this term, provoking the interest of Liverpool, who have now been linked with a January bid.
Wolves remain singularly focused on a return to the Premier League this season, however, and will reportedly reject any approaches for Saiss.
Reports over the weekend suggested that Daniel Sturridge has grown unhappy with has lack of game time at Anfield and is willing to move on to pastures new in order to improve his chances of featuring at the World Cup.
The striker has started just four times in the Premier League under Klopp this season, scoring twice, and has been limited to cameos from the bench in the Reds' Champions League campaign.
Liverpool are said to be sympathetic to Sturridge's plight and would apparently be "willing to listen to offers" for him in January, but Klopp insisted that he has not thought for "a second" about his potential exit.
Questioned by reporters on the issue yesterday: "At the moment we need all our players. So we have November, and even if he feels a little different, there is a month and a half to go until any window opens and until then I don't think a second about things like this."
Read more from Klopp on Sturridge here.
Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's all-day Liverpool live blog! We'll be across everything to do with the Reds right here today, including tonight's crucial Champions League fixture at Sevilla.
Jurgen Klopp's charges lead the way in Group E, having managed two wins and two draws in their campaign to date, and another victory in Spain will ensure that they join Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the last-16 stage. A draw could also do the trick if Spartak Moscow lose at home to Maribor.
Here's how things currently stand:
The big news ahead of the clash is that Adam Lallana could be in line for his first competitive start this season, having travelled with the squad to Spain after overcoming a thigh injury. We'll have more on that story later but for now, let's start by taking a look at the major stories in today's papers...