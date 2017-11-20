Klopp responds to Sturridge speculation

New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours Daniel Sturridge wants out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down rumours linking Daniel Sturridge with a move away from Anfield.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 23:58 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he understands why Daniel Sturridge would be unhappy with his lack of game time.

The 28-year-old has started just four games this season for the Reds, which has led to reports that the striker wants to leave in January.

Sturridge, who moved to the Merseyside outfit from Chelsea in January 2013, missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The forward is believed to be prepared to quit Anfield in order to get more minutes elsewhere and boost his chances of making the World Cup squad for Russia 2018.

According to The Mirror, when asked about the Sturridge rumours, Klopp said: "The situation with the player is completely ok. I can imagine actually that a player with these qualities is not happy he is not starting all the time. I really can imagine that. But that's all.

"At the moment we need all our players. So we have November, and even if he feels a little different, there is a month and a half to go until any window opens and until then I don't think a second about things like this.

"We have so many games to go until then and we need all of them, and that's what we show them."

Sturridge was linked to West Ham over the summer, but a transfer never materialised.

Jurgen Klopp watches the horror unfold during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on October 22, 2017
