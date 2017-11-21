Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
Liverpool
 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'Sevilla trip is biggest game'

Klopp: 'Sevilla trip is biggest game'
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that his side's trip to play Sevilla in the Champions League is the club's "biggest game" in the group.
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 17:54 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that the club's result against Sevilla in the Champions League is more important than their performance.

The Premier League side have made the trip to Spain with a one-point lead over Tuesday's hosts after winning their last two games in the competition.

Liverpool have generally improved in recent weeks, but Klopp has admitted that his focus is on achieving a positive result from the "biggest game" of their European campaign.

The 50-year-old told reporters: "The games are more decisive at the end of the group stage. It has been a good journey so far. This is the biggest game, though.

"Facing Sevilla in Seville, a very experienced team, it is how the Champions League should be. The most important thing is the result but the performance gives you a good feeling.

"We are building on those performances and have obviously improved. We need to show that tomorrow again."

The reverse fixture between the teams at Anfield ended in a 2-2 draw.

