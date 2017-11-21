Berizzo: 'More to Liverpool than Salah'

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo warns his side that they cannot focus solely on stopping Mohamed Salah when they face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Salah has enjoyed a productive start to life in a Liverpool shirt, scoring 14 goals for the club across all competitions including a league-leading nine in the Premier League courtesy of his brace against Southampton on Saturday.

The Egypt international will be looking to continue his fine form at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday night, but Berizzo insists that Liverpool's threat goes beyond just Salah.

"Salah is very fast and when he sets his game forward it becomes very dangerous. He takes advantage when there is absence in the centre of the field when Firmino goes down the line," he told reporters.

"But the care is not only for him. The (Sevilla) defensive line, in being staggered, need to use the ball and if they are going to lose it lose it away from the places where Liverpool can steal it and move forward. [The reverse fixture] was a game of rapid transitions, which made us suffer at that speed. We were unarmed and that is what we have to take into account tomorrow.

"One of the keys is the use of the ball and the depth of our attacks, having a tight and precise elaboration in what we do with the ball and finish our attacks. If we lose the ball lose it as high as possible (up the pitch). We must be smart and not play a crazy game....that kind of game I do not think suits us. We have to have the serenity to choose a correct plan and execute it with balance."

Liverpool currently sit top of Champions League Group E and will book their place in the last 16 with victory in Seville.