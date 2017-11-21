Lallana included in Liverpool squad

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is included in the squad for Tuesday night's Champions League Group E match with Sevilla having missed the entire season so far.

Lallana has missed the entire season so far due to a thigh injury but could be in line for his first competitive appearance of the campaign for tomorrow night's Group E clash.

Lallana is joined in the squad by Danny Ings, who has made just one first-team appearance for Liverpool so far this season following a number of injury troubles of his own.

The Reds will be without Joel Matip once again, though, with the centre-back having missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton due to a groin problem.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit top of Group E and would book their place in the last 16 with a victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.