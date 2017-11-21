Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
Liverpool
 

Adam Lallana included in Liverpool squad to face Sevilla

Lallana included in Liverpool squad
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is included in the squad for Tuesday night's Champions League Group E match with Sevilla having missed the entire season so far.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to the squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sevilla.

Lallana has missed the entire season so far due to a thigh injury but could be in line for his first competitive appearance of the campaign for tomorrow night's Group E clash.

Lallana is joined in the squad by Danny Ings, who has made just one first-team appearance for Liverpool so far this season following a number of injury troubles of his own.

The Reds will be without Joel Matip once again, though, with the centre-back having missed Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton due to a groin problem.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit top of Group E and would book their place in the last 16 with a victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Your Comments
