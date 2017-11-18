Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is having his "moment"

Klopp: Salah is having his
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits that winger Mohamed Salah is having his "moment" after taking his tally for the season to 13 goals with a double against Southampton.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has attempted to play down expectations of Mohamed Salah after the winger reached 13 goals for the season with a double against Southampton on Saturday.

Salah has proven to be one of the signings of the summer, with the Egyptian's best strike arguably coming at the weekend with a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

However, while Klopp has praised the goal, the German has acknowledged that he does not expect Salah to continue contributing at his current rate, suggesting that the former Chelsea man is having "a moment".

The 50-year-old is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "If he continued at this rate he would finish the season on something like 70 goals, which isn't really likely.

"We [all] have these moments. He could have scored the penalty [against Huddersfield] and he's missed some big chances, but I realise [then] it's just a moment. I really understand.

"These shots are pretty normal for him, like Phil [Coutinho]. Sadio is able to do it. Gini too. And Ox –he's able to do it, but he hasn't had the opportunity very often so far. At this moment, it is working for him [Salah]."

Salah is now top goalscorer in the Premier League with nine goals, one more than each of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane.

