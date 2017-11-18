Pellegrino: 'Saints in difficult moment'

Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,256
Liverpool
3-0
Southampton
Salah (31', 41'), Coutinho (68')
Lovren (43')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Romeu (61')

Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Southampton in difficult moment'

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admits that his side are "in a difficult moment" following their loss to Liverpool on Saturday.
Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 09:34 UK

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has admitted that his side are "in a difficult moment" following their defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Reds winger Mohamed Salah went top of the Premier League scoring charts with two first-half strikes, before Philippe Coutinho slotted in a third from Fraser Forster's parry.

It was imperative that Pellegrino's men scored first after the break, but Coutinho's effort ruled out any Saints comeback.

"For sure, it's not good news for us and we know we are in a difficult moment," Pellegrino told reporters. "Now we have to react because every team is difficult.

"After we make a couple of mistakes against this type of team, you cannot because they have got quality in front and they don't need too many chances to score.

"After the second goal it was really difficult for us to come back into the game."

The result means that Southampton have won just one of their last seven games.

